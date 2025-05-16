CP NewsAlert: Alberta Premier Smith shuffles cabinet, splits health portfolio

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced an overhaul of several government ministries, creating two new health services portfolios and replacing her Indigenous relations minister. Former health minister Adriana LaGrange has been sworn in as minister of primary and preventative health services, while former jobs minister Matt Jones is in charge of hospital and surgical health services. Former Indigenous relations minister Rick Wilson is minister of mental health and addiction. He replaces Dan Williams, who moves to municipal affairs. Rajan Sawhney will now head Indigenous relations. More coming. …



