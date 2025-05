Indigenous communities to receive funds for food security, sovereignty

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca ORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Three northeast First Nations communities will be receiving funds toward food sovereignty from the provincial government. According to a press release issued to Energeticcity.ca, Doig River First Nation (DRFN) and West Moberly First Nations (WMFN) and Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN) will be getting a share of funds through the province’s Indigenous Food Security and Sovereignty program, funded by the New Relationship Trust. The program supports both on-reserve and off-reserve projects, such as revitalizing food harvesting and Indigenous agro-ecosystems, expanding production capacity, boosting local food processing and distribution, and growing commercial value-added enterprises, according to the release. Started in 2023, the funding available was slated to be approximately $30 million administered by the New Relationship Trust over…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page