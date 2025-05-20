National News
Indigenous communities to receive funds for food security, sovereignty

May 20, 2025 232 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca ORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Three northeast First Nations communities will be receiving funds toward food sovereignty from the provincial government. According to a press release issued to Energeticcity.ca, Doig River First Nation (DRFN) and West Moberly First Nations (WMFN) and Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN) will be getting a share of funds through the province’s Indigenous Food Security and Sovereignty program, funded by the New Relationship Trust. The program supports both on-reserve and off-reserve projects, such as revitalizing food harvesting and Indigenous agro-ecosystems, expanding production capacity, boosting local food processing and distribution, and growing commercial value-added enterprises, according to the release. Started in 2023, the funding available was slated to be approximately $30 million administered by the New Relationship Trust over…

