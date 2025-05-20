National News
P.E.I. First Nation says fisheries officers seized 300 Indigenous lobster traps

May 20, 2025 115 views

A First Nation in Prince Edward Island says it plans to take the Canadian government to court after alleging federal fisheries officers seized 300 lobster traps belonging to Indigenous fishers. Darlene Bernard, chief of Lennox Island First Nation, said the seizures from Malpeque Bay on Sunday were shocking because her community has exercised its treaty right to manage the lobster fishery since 2022 without issue. Lennox Island’s 15 fishers set out 1,500 traps when the federally regulated lobster fishing season began in late April, the same number as the past few seasons. “So I was really surprised that traps were hauled in, and I will say, to be clear, that this was an illegal action on the side of DFO against our First Nation. We’re prepared to defend that, and…

