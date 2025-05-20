Uncategorized

Here’s what you need to know about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Ottawa

By Sarah Ritchie King Charles will drop the puck at a road hockey game and visit an Ottawa farmers market next week during his first visit to Canada since his coronation. People in Ottawa will get multiple chances for a glimpse of the King and Queen during their short trip to the city. Prime Minister Mark Carney and his government have invited the King to formally open the new session of Parliament on Tuesday as Canada’s head of state. This will be the third time a monarch has presided over Canada’s throne speech, after Queen Elizabeth did so in 1957 and during her Silver Jubilee in 1977. The visit is being presented as a symbol of Canada’s close ties to the monarchy at a time when the U.S. president has…

