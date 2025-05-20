National News
Six Nations Elected Council approves “Interim” voluntary protocols for soil dumping

May 20, 2025 131 views

By Tara Lindemann Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has released its “Interim Voluntary Compliance Protocol on Bulk Excess Soil Import and Dumping” as it updates its waste management bylaw to deal with incoming bulk excess soil that may contain contaminants, liquid and solid waste, invasive species and/or pathogens. Last month, SNEC discussed issues surrounding illegal dumping, including facing criminal consequences for doing so. According to a May 15 press release, the goal of the interim protocol is to protect, “our environment (including) streams, wetlands, ecosystems, fish, and wildlife; our roads and infrastructure (including bridges, culverts, and drainage systems, and our health (including) soil pathogens, food we grow, and water we drink.” Community members planning to import or transport excess soil are required to contact…

