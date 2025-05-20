Brant OPP raid leads to arrest and recovery of vehicles valued at $55,000

BRANT,ON – Three people are facing a series of charges after the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from Oxford CSCU, West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Canine Unit, raided a rural Brant County property. On May 16, 2025, shortly before 10:00 a.m., police executed a search warrant at a Colborne Street East property in Brant County after receiving information on the location of a recently stolen vehicle. The following stolen vehicles were seized: 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 (Blue), valued at $20,000 2014 GMC Sierra (Red), valued at $10,000 2017 Chevrolet Express Van (Gray), valued at $25,000 The total estimated value of the recovered vehicles is approximately $55,000. Three individuals were arrested and charged including Brandon Ferreora, 38, of Brant County,…



