R.O.P.E. Squad seeks public’s help in locating man wanted on parole breach

Hamilton, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his Parole. Andre MORGAN is described as male black, 34 years of age, 5’2” (155cm), 140 lbs (64 kgs) with long black dreadlock hair, brown eyes and usually has facial hair. MORGAN has tattoos of ‘ADM’, ‘KADM’ and Stars on his left arm. Andre MORGAN is serving a Four (4) years and 5 month for; Possession of a Schedule Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking The offender is known to frequent Hamilton, Toronto, Niagara and Peel Regions of Ontario. Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the…



