National News
ticker

From uncle to nephew, a responsibility to salmon — and children — is carried on

May 20, 2025 199 views

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews At takliʕaickst (Slocan Lake), caylx (Richard Armstrong) walks over to a group of elementary students, shaking each child’s hand and thanking them for their help. On Tuesday afternoon, the syilx Elder and knowledge keeper guided the children in the ceremonial release of 10,800 young salmon fry into the lake — part of an effort to bring the important fish back to upper part of nx̌ʷntk’ʷitkʷ (the Columbia River). The students had raised the salmon themselves since January, part of the Okanagan Nation Alliance’s (ONA) Fish in Schools (FinS) program. As caylx sent the students back to their classrooms with warm smiles and messages of gratitude, the gleeful children exchanged a chorus of thank-yous. Hundreds of classrooms across 64 schools in the Okanagan…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa claims child welfare talks stalled over AFN’s ‘unreasonable’ requests

May 20, 2025 224

By Alessia Passafiume The federal government has told the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal that negotiations with…

Read more
National News

P.E.I. First Nation says fisheries officers seized 300 Indigenous lobster traps

May 20, 2025 115

A First Nation in Prince Edward Island says it plans to take the Canadian government to…

Read more