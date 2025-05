Six Nations Police (SNP) are assisting OPP with an investigation on Third Line, between Onondaga Road and Tuscarora Road. SNP have closed parts of Third Line searching for suspects believed involved in alleged armed robbery Police issued a social media release on May 20 advising the public, “that there is no concern for public safety.” Updates to follow. …



