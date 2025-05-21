UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY : Mother Earth On Our Side

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com In a world that is so upside down these days we really need to count on our leadership and Elders to stand up for us, for mother earth and to make sure that there is a world in place for future generations. When I first started out writing and faced with interviewing government representatives like Members of Parliament and Members of Provincial Parliament, local, regional, provincial and national Chiefs, council members, Mayors, bureaucrats and business corporate executives I was intimidated. I recall my partner and mentor Mike an experienced journalist enlightening me that all these people were just ordinary folk like everyone else. As he commented “they all go to the toilet just like every human being”. I thought this was so funny but also it…
Related Posts
Six Nations marks 159th annual Bread and Cheese Day
May 21, 2025 152
Six Nations celebrates community at 159th Bread and Cheese event
Six Nations marks 159th annual Bread and Cheese Day with fun and family time!
May 21, 2025 186
By Tara Lindemann Writer Families had clustered along 4th Line west of Chiefswood Road long ahead…