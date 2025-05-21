UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY : Mother Earth On Our Side

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com In a world that is so upside down these days we really need to count on our leadership and Elders to stand up for us, for mother earth and to make sure that there is a world in place for future generations. When I first started out writing and faced with interviewing government representatives like Members of Parliament and Members of Provincial Parliament, local, regional, provincial and national Chiefs, council members, Mayors, bureaucrats and business corporate executives I was intimidated. I recall my partner and mentor Mike an experienced journalist enlightening me that all these people were just ordinary folk like everyone else. As he commented “they all go to the toilet just like every human being”. I thought this was so funny but also it…



