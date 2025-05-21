Local News
ticker

UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY : Mother Earth On Our Side

May 21, 2025 152 views

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com In a world that is so upside down these days we really need to count on our leadership and Elders to stand up for us, for mother earth and to make sure that there is a world in place for future generations. When I first started out writing and faced with interviewing government representatives like Members of Parliament and Members of Provincial Parliament, local, regional, provincial and national Chiefs, council members, Mayors, bureaucrats and business corporate executives I was intimidated. I recall my partner and mentor Mike an experienced journalist enlightening me that all these people were just ordinary folk like everyone else. As he commented “they all go to the toilet just like every human being”. I thought this was so funny but also it…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations elder Bernice (General) David at 100 years old was the oldest community member at Monday’s annual Bread and Cheese celebration and was thrilled to have the Six Nations Rebels deliver it to her as she watched distribution that goes back to Queen Vicroria’s time. (Turtle Island News Photo)
Local News

Six Nations marks 159th annual Bread and Cheese Day

May 21, 2025 152

Six Nations celebrates community at 159th Bread and Cheese event

Read more
Six Nations midway was packed with amusement park rides and at the track races marking the Six Nations family fun that comes with marking 159 years of Victoria Day. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations marks 159th annual Bread and Cheese Day with fun and family time!

May 21, 2025 186

By Tara Lindemann Writer Families had clustered along 4th Line west of Chiefswood Road long ahead…

Read more