Vancouver Island land returned to Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes

May 22, 2025 155 views

A stretch of culturally significant land in the Cowichan Valley has been returned to the Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes communities. The British Columbia government says the return of the Vancouver Island lands historically used by First Nations for gathering and harvesting represents a reconciliation landmark. The Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation says in a news release the 312-hectare land parcel is worth about $8.6 million. Lyackson Hereditary Chief Shana Thomas says in the release that the land is a former village site and the community has been fighting for its re-establishment over four generations. The government had purchased the land from Mosaic Forest Management, and Thomas says the return would not have been possible without the company being a “willing seller.” The incremental treaty agreement on the…

