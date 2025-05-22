National News
Youthful candidate seeks Eskasoni Council seat

May 22, 2025 145 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post He just turned 21 years old in March. But Cole Stevens has goals to improve the future for his family and community. Last month he took a first step by accepting the nomination for a place on the Eskasoni First Nation band council. The election is May 26 and Stevens is running against 67 other people for one of 12 council positions. Despite his youth, Stevens is not a new name to the community of just over 4,700 people. He has been a sports star in the fields of baseball, hockey and golf, receiving awards and accolades since he was about 13 years old. He looks forward to competing again in the 2025 Mi’kmaq Summer Games to be hosted by…

