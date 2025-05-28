National News
Six Nations Elected Council cancels famed runner Tom Longboat annual run after family pulls out

May 28, 2025 139 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND, OHSWEKEN, ON – Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has cancelled the  26th Annual Tom Longboat Run scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, 2025, after the  Longboat family issued a statement saying it could not support the SNEC sponsored event as a result of what the Six Nations “elected band council’s cannabis industry has inflicted upon the people, children and future generations of Six Nations.” The Longboat family issued the formal withdrawal Tuesday  May 27 from the run. SNEC cancelled the event, a press release said “out of respect for the family’s position and statement. This decision has been made with careful consideration, and appreciation is extended to the community for its understanding.” The statement, issued by Darrien Bomberry, Public Relations Coordinator,   also said “efforts are being…

