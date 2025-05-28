National News
Province announces nearly $7 million wildfire program commitment in Strathmore

May 28, 2025 121 views

By John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times The Province of Alberta is committing nearly $7 million to the creation of six new Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) teams which aim to protect communities from wildfires. Responding to increased wildfire activity within Alberta, the province is actioning with the intent to safeguard communities and strengthen the way emergencies are responded to. Announcing the financial commitment and the program, Mike Ellis, minister of public safety and emergency services, introduced it during a presentation held in Strathmore, May 23. “Wildland Urban Interface teams are structural firefighters who have specialized training and equipment to respond to wildfires that threaten to enter a community or wherever developed areas meet wildland areas,” said Ellis. The six new Wildland Interface teams will be based out of…

