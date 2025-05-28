Local News
Cannabis Grow-Op petition demands Six Nations Cannabis Commission shuts down massive operation

May 28, 2025 117 views
Signs and flags line the property and entrance. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless and Tara Lindemann Writers The signs are bold, almost shouting “Shut this down!” The signs, along with flags, are lining a driveway into a massive controversial cannabis grow-up, licensed by the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) cannabis commission. They are demanding the operation on Fourth Line be shut down. The signs come on the heels of a petition that is circulating in Six Nations demanding the controversial cannabis operation just outside Ohsweken village limits be shut down. The huge greenhouse operation is one of three under construction on the territory.. The petition lists odour and air quality concerns along with questioning the environmental impact of cannabis operations. The petition, is asking the Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) to “revoke the license” they approved allowing the “Massive Grow-Op,”…

