Project PANDA takes out non-Indigenous criminal network operating out of Six Nations

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER, ON – Six Nations Police have seized over $6.29 million in contraband tobacco and drugs from a manufacturing facility being operated by “members of a non-Indigenous criminal network,” generating profits that weren’t invested or utilized by the community. Police seized over 25,000 kg (or 25 metric tonnes) of contraband tobacco, with an estimated street value of more than $6.29 million in May. The seizure also included over $3 million in illegal cannabis and 15 firearms after shutting down what they called a “criminal network” producing and manufacturing contraband tobacco on Six Nations of the Grand River Territory in May. The four month long investigation began after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau’s (OCEB) launched Project PANDA in…



