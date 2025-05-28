Local News
Slider

Six Nations Fire Department displays their life saving skills

May 28, 2025 143 views
Not even rain can stop the fun of Six Nations Community Awareness. Six Nations Fire department thrilled community members with a display of firefighting techniques and of course a barbecue! (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Not even rain can stop the fun of Six Nations Community Awareness. Six Nations Fire department thrilled community members with a display of firefighting techniques and of course a barbecue! (Photo by Jim C. Powless)…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Signs and flags line the property and entrance. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Cannabis Grow-Op petition demands Six Nations Cannabis Commission shuts down massive operation

May 28, 2025 118

By Lynda Powless and Tara Lindemann Writers The signs are bold, almost shouting “Shut this down!”…

Read more
Six Nations Police seized over $6.29 million in contraband tobacco and drugs from a Chiefswood Road illegal operation. (OPP Photo)
Local News

Project PANDA takes out non-Indigenous criminal network operating out of Six Nations

May 28, 2025 126

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER, ON – Six Nations Police have…

Read more