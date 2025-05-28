Can you smell it yet…

Editorial
May 28, 2025

It looks like Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) decision to license cannabis sales and growth has raised its controversial head…again. Only this time it’s about the sudden introduction into the community of massive cannabis grow-ops with no notification to the community. In fact, in one neighbourhood it came in the shape of a farmer plowing a field one day to suddenly having as many as 100 greenhouses go up behind their homes to grow cannabis. One day it was a field. Today it’s a massive grow-op and a neighbourhood appears to be left on its own to deal the intrusion of the SNEC created blunder. A blunder not only the neighbourhood is questioning but the community is asking how the grow-up was allowed to go up without any community consultation….

