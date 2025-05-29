Chief Leroy Denny given four more years to lead Eskasoni

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A jubilant Chief Leroy Denny live-streamed a message to his community Tuesday night after learning he had won yet another election and will lead the Eskasoni First Nation for another four years. He already has 15 years of leadership under his belt with the largest Mi’kmaq community in the world. Speaking in Mi’kmaq and English, the first thing the chief did was express gratitude to those who helped him come through a contentious election in which he was up against six other candidates. And the second thing he did was express respect to all the candidates who put their names forward to run. “We heard your issues,” he said. “Let’s get on with the work. Let’s focus on healing.” During…



