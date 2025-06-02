National News
Decolonizing surfing by learning Nuu-chah-nulth place names for surf breaks

June 2, 2025 115 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Esowista, BC – For mułaa (pronounced mu-thla) Rising Tide Surf Team, the love of surfing runs in tandem with learning how to say surfing – and all the surf words – in Nuu-chah-nulth language. Anyone can come along for the ride too; mułaa worked with Gisele Martin at the Tla-o-qui-aht Language Department and Samantha Touchie from Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government to create a surf map that showcases the traditional names of surf breaks from načiks (Tofino) to Ucluelet. Graphic designer Riley Milroy of Crimson Studio Illustration did the artwork for the map, and it was printed on t-shirts, toques, posters, postcards and tote bags, which can be purchased at the Tourism Tofino Visitor Centre or Tsawaak RV Resort and Campground. The non-profit’s co-founder Rachel…

