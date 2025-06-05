Brantford police arrest man with loaded firearm at city skate park

BRANTFORD, ONT- A Toronto man is facing a series of firearm related charges after a disturbance at an Icomm Drive skate park Tuesday June 3, 2025. Brantford Police arrested a 25-year-old Toronto man after a disturbance was reported involving a loaded, restricted firearm at about 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 3, 2025. No injuries were reported as a result of the disturbance. Police said the man refused to identify himself to police. An investigation determined the man was also wanted by a neighbouring police jurisdiction and was in violation of a number of judicial prohibition orders. As a result, a 25-year-old man from Toronto was arrested at the scene, and stands charged with the following: Unauthorized possession of firearm Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm Possession of a weapon for…



