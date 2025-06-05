National News
ticker

Brantford police arrest man with loaded firearm at city skate park

June 5, 2025 137 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- A Toronto man is facing a series of firearm related charges after a disturbance at an Icomm Drive skate park Tuesday June 3, 2025. Brantford Police arrested a 25-year-old Toronto man after a disturbance was reported involving a loaded, restricted firearm at about 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 3, 2025. No injuries were reported as a result of the disturbance. Police said the man refused to identify himself to police. An investigation determined the man was also wanted by a neighbouring police jurisdiction and was in violation of a number of judicial prohibition orders. As a result, a 25-year-old man from Toronto was arrested at the scene, and stands charged with the following: Unauthorized possession of firearm Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm Possession of a weapon for…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Ontairo Fire marshall is investigating after fire broke out in a trailer that claimed the life of a Six Nations woman. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
National News

Ontario Fire Marshall investigating fire that claims life of Six Nations woman

June 5, 2025 182

 The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating after fire broke out in a trailer that claimed the…

Read more
National News

Province commits $1.8M to study Nunavik’s landslides

June 5, 2025 118

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The Quebec government is spending $1.85 million…

Read more