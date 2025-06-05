Brantford police arrest man with loaded firearm at city skate park

BRANTFORD, ONT- A Toronto man is facing a series of firearm related charges after a disturbance at an Icomm Drive skate park Tuesday June 3, 2025. Brantford Police arrested a 25-year-old Toronto man after a disturbance was reported involving a loaded, restricted firearm at about 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 3, 2025. No injuries were reported as a result of the disturbance. Police said the man refused to identify himself to police. An investigation determined the man was also wanted by a neighbouring police jurisdiction and was in violation of a number of judicial prohibition orders. As a result, a 25-year-old man from Toronto was arrested at the scene, and stands charged with the following: Unauthorized possession of firearm Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm Possession of a weapon for…
Related Posts
Ontario Fire Marshall investigating fire that claims life of Six Nations woman
June 5, 2025 182
The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating after fire broke out in a trailer that claimed the…
Province commits $1.8M to study Nunavik’s landslides
June 5, 2025 118
By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The Quebec government is spending $1.85 million…