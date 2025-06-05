National News
ticker

Province commits $1.8M to study Nunavik’s landslides

June 5, 2025 118 views

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The Quebec government is spending $1.85 million to research landslides in Nunavik. The Ministry of Public Security committed $1.15 million to Laval University to launch a research project studying the phenomenon in the region’s clay soils, the ministry announced May 30. Work will involve the mapping and characterization of deposits untouched by water but which still present risk of landslide, and compiling an inventory of large landslides that have occurred in Nunavik. “The results of this project will deepen our understanding of the geological and climatic conditions that control landslide initiation in cold regions such as Nunavik,” Laval University professor Patrick Lajeunesse said in the French-language release. The study “will play an essential role in strengthening the resilience of northern communities…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Ontairo Fire marshall is investigating after fire broke out in a trailer that claimed the life of a Six Nations woman. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
National News

Ontario Fire Marshall investigating fire that claims life of Six Nations woman

June 5, 2025 183

 The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating after fire broke out in a trailer that claimed the…

Read more
National News

Brantford police arrest man with loaded firearm at city skate park

June 5, 2025 138

BRANTFORD, ONT- A Toronto man is facing a series of firearm related charges after a disturbance…

Read more