Province commits $1.8M to study Nunavik’s landslides

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The Quebec government is spending $1.85 million to research landslides in Nunavik. The Ministry of Public Security committed $1.15 million to Laval University to launch a research project studying the phenomenon in the region’s clay soils, the ministry announced May 30. Work will involve the mapping and characterization of deposits untouched by water but which still present risk of landslide, and compiling an inventory of large landslides that have occurred in Nunavik. “The results of this project will deepen our understanding of the geological and climatic conditions that control landslide initiation in cold regions such as Nunavik,” Laval University professor Patrick Lajeunesse said in the French-language release. The study “will play an essential role in strengthening the resilience of northern communities…



