‘Watershed moment’: Provincial unions are coming together to support northern First Nations protesting Bill 5

June 5, 2025 169 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet As Ontario is expected to pass its controversial Bill 5 through its third and final reading on Wednesday, representatives of organized labour say their fight is only beginning. Members of the Ontario Federation of Labour intend to fill the gallery at 1:30 when the government is expected to pass the Protect Ontario By Unleashing Our Economy Act , a proposal First Nations leaders say will trample their treaty rights to free, prior, and informed consent on major project development. “I think this is a watershed moment where people will recognize who is fighting for workers and Indigenous peoples: it was us. We are the heroes we’ve been waiting for,” says OFL president Laura Walton. “And it’s time we actually embrace that and…

