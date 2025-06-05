National News
Ontario Fire Marshall investigating fire that claims life of Six Nations woman

June 5, 2025
The Ontairo Fire marshall is investigating after fire broke out in a trailer that claimed the life of a Six Nations woman. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

 The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating after fire broke out in a trailer that claimed the life of a Six Nations woman. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) By Tara Lindemann Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The Ontario Fire Marshall and Six Nations Police are investigating a house trailer fire on River Range Road that has claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman. Six Nations Police received a call at 1:03 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4., and Six Nations Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and police were on scene at 3493 River Range Road.within minutes, blocking the road. A 68-year-old woman, who lived in the house trailer,  was prounced deceased at the scene. Police have not released the identity of the deceased….

