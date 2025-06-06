National News
ticker

BDC, First Nations Bank launch $100M initiative to support business acquisitions

June 6, 2025 101 views

Indigenous communities are set to get access to more capital to buy businesses as the First Nations Bank of Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada launch a new initiative. The two say the $100 million program will make it easier for Indigenous communities and economic development agencies to support Indigenous businesses, and buy more of them. Bill Lomax, chief executive of the FNBC, says the demographic shift that is expected to lead to a wave of business owners retiring in the years ahead provides an opportunity for wealth creation in Indigenous communities. Isabelle Hudon, chief executive of BDC, says the collaboration will help lead to economic reconciliation and accelerate the rise of the next generation of Indigenous business leaders. The two say the initiative is expected to see…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Sinners’ puts ‘truth on screen’ for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

June 6, 2025 88

By Sophie Bates CHOCTAW, Miss. (AP) — It’s a small part in a big movie, but…

Read more
National News

Wildfire ignites northeast of Fort St. John

June 6, 2025 88

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Wildfire…

Read more