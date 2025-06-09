National News
Fire crews from across Saskatchewan aid thankful La Ronge region

June 9, 2025 76 views

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca, SASKTODAY.ca LA RONGE — The La Ronge Regional Fire Department expressed appreciation on social media, thanking local fire departments for travelling north to help fight the wildfires. “It’s been a long week for our firefighters. They’ve been hard at work protecting our communities. We’ve had some hard and long days with ups and downs, and everyone is doing their best,” the La Ronge Regional Fire Department posted. “This fire event is much worse than the 2015 fires. We’ve lost structures both in town and in surrounding communities, which is never what we want. We just want residents to know that we are doing everything we possibly can. We are forever grateful to the departments that came to help defend:” Prince Albert Fire…

