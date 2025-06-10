National News
Aroland, Bearskin Lake call out Ford government over Bill 5

June 10, 2025 83 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source AROLAND – Aroland First Nation’s chief would like to make it clear that he and his council do not support Bill 5 – and that they’re not in league with Premier Doug Ford’s government on Ring of Fire mining, either. A news release issued Monday says the First Nation north of Geraldton “objects to Bill 5, the disrespect shown by the process toward it, and the threats to First Nations, the environment, democracy and basic human rights that its contents contain.” On the same day, Bearskin Lake First Nation issued a statement calling for Bill 5’s repeal and the resignation of Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford. Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, authorizes the province to…

