There is no time to slow-walk reconciliation, says author of guidebook for next steps

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com As wildfires force First Nations communities to evacuate in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, the easiest way for allies to step up is to donate to the Canadian Red Cross, says Rose LeMay, author of Ally is a Verb: A Guide to Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. But allies can do even more. As accommodations in hotels become increasingly strained, LeMay says allies can call for universities and colleges to open up their student housing. And allies can lobby politicians for stronger, faster responses. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong at all with lobbying for effective government services. I’m guessing governments from provincial, territorial to federal governments, are overwhelmed. It seems that they are doing as best as they can,” said LeMay. “Governments…
Related Posts
‘Horrific impacts’: as B.C. prepares to fast-track projects, a mining watchdog warns past mistakes could be repeated
June 10, 2025 65
By Matt Simmons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Narwhal Environmental assessments exist for a reason. That’s…
No consultations; protests loom: First Nation leaders
June 10, 2025 68
By Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Chatham Voice A single meeting is not consultation. That’s…