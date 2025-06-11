Six Nations Elected Council is building a large Visitor’s Welcome Centre at the E. Pauline Johnson mansion historic site on Highway 54. Construction has begun. The building will be further back, close to the mansion. The mansion can be seen in the background. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)…
