Anishinabek Nation chief says he briefed OPP on protests against fast-track bills

By Alessia Passafiume A regional chief for Anishinabek Nation says he briefed Ontario Provincial Police Thursday on what to expect when First Nations take to the streets to protest provincial and federal legislation aimed at fast-tracking major projects. Scott McLeod said he was invited by an Indigenous relations coordinator to brief officers at the OPP’s Orillia headquarters on why First Nations oppose the legislation and why they see the bills as a violation of treaties with the Crown. “These territories are not just waiting idly for you to come and dig up the resources there. These territories are educational institutes. They are grocery stores. They are pharmacies for our medicines,” McLeod said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “First Nations leaders in Ontario have consistently said that we are…



