National News
ticker

Canada steers global push to quell ocean noise pollution at UN summit

June 13, 2025 103 views

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Canada is launching an international effort to tackle the swell of ocean noise pollution harming marine life across the globe — sparking hope among conservation groups for quieter Canadian waters. At the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, delegates from Canada and Panama partnered this week to launch the high-ambition Coalition for a Quiet Ocean, the first global declaration devoted solely to reducing human-caused ocean noise. The voluntary declaration, with 35 other nations on board, suggests turning down the volume underwater by reducing noise in marine-protected areas (MPAs), sharing data and building global knowledge, protecting vulnerable ocean life and pushing for quieter ships through new rules at the International Maritime Organization. “The declaration sends a really important message that a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada Infrastructure Bank invests in wind project to power hamlet of Sanikiluaq, Nunavut

June 13, 2025 120

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com A bit of history was made in the…

Read more
National News

Canada’s biggest off-grid solar project coming to B.C.’s Chilcotin

June 13, 2025 178

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Ulkatcho Energy Corporation (UEC)…

Read more