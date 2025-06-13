Canada steers global push to quell ocean noise pollution at UN summit

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Canada is launching an international effort to tackle the swell of ocean noise pollution harming marine life across the globe — sparking hope among conservation groups for quieter Canadian waters. At the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, delegates from Canada and Panama partnered this week to launch the high-ambition Coalition for a Quiet Ocean, the first global declaration devoted solely to reducing human-caused ocean noise. The voluntary declaration, with 35 other nations on board, suggests turning down the volume underwater by reducing noise in marine-protected areas (MPAs), sharing data and building global knowledge, protecting vulnerable ocean life and pushing for quieter ships through new rules at the International Maritime Organization. “The declaration sends a really important message that a…



