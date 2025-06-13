National News
Canada’s biggest off-grid solar project coming to B.C.’s Chilcotin

June 13, 2025 178 views

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Ulkatcho Energy Corporation (UEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, June 11 as construction begins on the Anahim Lake Solar Project. Located at the western edge of B.C.’s Chilcotin, Ulkatcho First Nation will soon access solar generated power from Canada’s largest off-grid solar project, expected to complete construction in October 2025. 100 per cent owned by UEC, a member of the nation’s Ulkatcho Group of Companies (UGoC), the project is expected to reduce the use of diesel in the remote community by 64 per cent, about 1.1 million litres per year, and to significantly reduce carbon emissions in the region. “This solar project in Anahim Lake marks a new path for the Ulkatcho First Nation, creating significant lasting…

