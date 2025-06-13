National News
ticker

Canada Infrastructure Bank invests in wind project to power hamlet of Sanikiluaq, Nunavut

June 13, 2025 119 views

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com A bit of history was made in the Inuit hamlet of Sanikiluaq on June 11. It was announced that the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has reached financial close on its first investment in Nunavut. The $6.7 million loan will result in a life-changing clean energy project in Sanikiluaq. The initiative, which is called the Anuriqjuak Nukkiksautiit Project (ANP), will feature a one-megawatt wind turbine and a one megawatt-hour energy storage system. The project is expected to offset up to 70 per cent of Sanikiluaq’s diesel usage. “In Nunavut all of the communities are relying on diesel,” said Hillary Thatcher, CIB’s managing director of investments. “So, this will be a community that will see a significant reduction in diesel consumption for electricity. And…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada’s biggest off-grid solar project coming to B.C.’s Chilcotin

June 13, 2025 178

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Ulkatcho Energy Corporation (UEC)…

Read more
National News

Liberals under fire for rushing bill through Parliament to speed up resource projects

June 13, 2025 97

By Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is coming under fire for seeking to rush…

Read more