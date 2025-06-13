Canada Infrastructure Bank invests in wind project to power hamlet of Sanikiluaq, Nunavut

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com A bit of history was made in the Inuit hamlet of Sanikiluaq on June 11. It was announced that the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has reached financial close on its first investment in Nunavut. The $6.7 million loan will result in a life-changing clean energy project in Sanikiluaq. The initiative, which is called the Anuriqjuak Nukkiksautiit Project (ANP), will feature a one-megawatt wind turbine and a one megawatt-hour energy storage system. The project is expected to offset up to 70 per cent of Sanikiluaq’s diesel usage. “In Nunavut all of the communities are relying on diesel,” said Hillary Thatcher, CIB’s managing director of investments. “So, this will be a community that will see a significant reduction in diesel consumption for electricity. And…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice