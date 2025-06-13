National News
‘The town will fail if this carries on’: Tofino’s short-term rental flip-flop

June 13, 2025 121 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Tofino, B.C. – Indigenous business owner Brian Quick points to a For Sale sign across the street from his barbershop on Tofino’s Campbell Street. The 12,389 square-foot property with a mix of commercial space below and residential units above is listed at roughly $2.4 million. Quick sighs. “That’s the kind of property only people with generational wealth can afford. It’s hard busting into their world,” he says. He wants to see more Nuu-chah-nulth people own businesses in town, but as Ahousaht Tyee Ha’wilth Maquinna (Lewis George) says, “everybody has missed the boat now on purchasing property in Tofino”. Maquinna is one of the only Nuu-chah-nulth members in Tofino who owns a short-term rental. In 1994 he opened the House of Himwitsa Lodge,…

