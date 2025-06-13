Anishinabek Nation chief says he briefed OPP on protests against fast-track bills

By Alessia Passafiume A regional chief for Anishinabek Nation says he briefed Ontario Provincial Police yesterday on what to expect when First Nations take to the streets to protest provincial and federal legislation aimed at fast-tracking major projects. Scott McLeod says he was invited by an Indigenous relations coordinator to brief officers at the OPP’s Orillia headquarters on why First Nations oppose the legislation and why they see the bills as a violation of treaties with the Crown. McLeod says “shutting down the economy of Ontario is not off the table” and that if police want to “avoid another Dudley George,” they need to understand First Nations’ position. George was shot and killed during the Ipperwash crisis of 1995, when members of the Kettle and Stony Point First Nation and…



