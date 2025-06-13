National News
Manitoba communities prepare to return home after wildfires displaced thousands

June 13, 2025 105 views

Two First Nations organizations are teaming up to provide services for northern Manitoba wildfire evacuees, while some affected communities are getting set to return home. The Southern Chiefs’ Organization, which represents 32 First Nations in southern Manitoba, says it will provide culturally safe supports to hundreds who have fled to Brandon, Dauphin, Portage la Prairie and the Winkler and Morden area. Thousands from five northern First Nations have been forced out of their home communities over the last two weeks, with many of them staying in Winnipeg. The organization will oversee the operation of reception centres, distribute supplies and provide on-site safety and security at evacuation centres and hotels in collaboration with local municipalities and emergency services. Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said the organization is committed to compassionate, dignified and…

