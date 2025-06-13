Brantford and Six Nations Police arrest four in joint drug trafficking investigation

BRANTFORD/Ohsweken-Four Brantford residents are facing a series of drug related charges after a Six Nations and Brantford police crackdown in a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking investigation that spanned both communities. The Six Nations Police Drug Enforcement Unit and Brantford Police Service Drug and Firearm Enforcement unit wrapped up the illicit drug investigations Thursday, June 12th, 2025. Police said the investigation centred on the trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine at both Six Nations of the Grand River and the City of Brantford. The joint investigation saw Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrants executed on a Colborne Street East residence in the City of Brantford with the assistance of the Brantford Police Service Emergency Response Team. Four people were arrested inside the residence without incident. As a result of…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice