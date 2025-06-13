National News
ticker

Brantford and Six Nations Police arrest four in joint drug trafficking investigation

June 13, 2025 126 views

BRANTFORD/Ohsweken-Four Brantford residents are facing a series of drug related charges after a Six Nations and Brantford police crackdown in a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking investigation that spanned both communities. The Six Nations Police Drug Enforcement Unit and Brantford  Police Service Drug and Firearm Enforcement unit  wrapped up the illicit drug investigations Thursday, June 12th, 2025. Police said the investigation centred on the trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine at both Six Nations of the Grand River and the City of Brantford. The joint investigation saw  Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrants executed on a Colborne Street East residence in the City of Brantford with the assistance of the Brantford Police Service Emergency Response Team. Four people were arrested inside the residence without incident. As a result of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Anishinabek Nation chief says he briefed OPP on protests against fast-track bills

June 13, 2025 91

By Alessia Passafiume A regional chief for Anishinabek Nation says he briefed Ontario Provincial Police Thursday…

Read more
National News

US military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, official says

June 13, 2025 146

By Jon Gambrell, Josef Federman And Julia Frankel, Lolita C. Baldor And Tara Copp DUBAI, United…

Read more