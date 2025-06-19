National News
Federal power to sidestep Indian Act removed from major projects bill

June 19, 2025 103 views

By Alessia Passafiume After weeks of criticism from First Nations leaders, the federal government has amended its major projects bill to withdraw the power it gave cabinet to sidestep the Indian Act. The Liberal government’s controversial legislation, which would allow cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines, sailed through committee in the early hours of Thursday. Amendments to the bill made in committee include the removal of the Indian Act from a list of laws the government can sidestep when determining whether a project should move forward. The change comes after First Nations leaders warned the bill could violate their constitutionally protected rights. First Nations leaders also said Ottawa could face legal challenges, and its fast-tracked projects could be slowed down, if…

