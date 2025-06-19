National News
CAPP survey shows oilpatch spends billions on Indigenous-affiliated businesses

June 19, 2025 102 views

By Lauren Krugel A survey commissioned by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers shows oil and gas companies spent more than $14 billion procuring goods and services from Indigenous-affiliated businesses between 2021 and 2023. Data science firm iTOTEM Analytics collected numbers from 12 members of the industry advocacy group that together represent half of Alberta’s oil and natural gas production. The report says during the three-year period, almost 18 per cent of the industry’s supply chain spending was directed to Indigenous-affiliated vendors, which iTOTEM defines as businesses with some degree of First Nations, Métis or Inuit ownership. In Alberta, where the bulk of those funds were spent, the CAPP members did business with 585 Indigenous-affiliated enterprises across 110 municipalities and 45 Indigenous communities. Most of the spending was on construction…

