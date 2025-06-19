Six Nations assessing flood damage

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says it will be assessing support following severe flooding which occurred on Wednesday,June 18. The territory and surrounding area experienced multiple heavy downpours, closing roads and delaying traffic. “Closed Road” signage blocked several parts of the territory the next day, The assessment includes “checking the status of SNGR buildings and gathering information from community members who have been affected by the flooding,” as stated in a press release issued on June 19. It acknowledged that many homes and community buildings have experienced flooding, and for some, wastewater backups affecting property. Residents at Iroquois Lodge and Jay Silverheels have been evacuated to other family homes and long-term facilities in Norfolk Delhi. The numbers of residents taken to a new location has…



