Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells First Nations he is sorry

By Lynda Powless Editor TORONTO,ONT- Ontario Premier Doug Ford has apologized for comments he made about First Nations People after First Nation leaders called the remarks “racist” and “deeply hurtful”. In announcing his apology Premier Ford, said “I get pretty passionate, and I just want to say I sincerely apologize for my words, not only if it hurt all the chiefs in that room, but all First Nations,” Ford said Thursday, with First Nations leaders at a news conference. He said “it is important to have consultation.” He said his words were both ” offensive” and “deeply racist.” Ford ‘s apology came after he said Wednesday First Nations should not keep coming “hat in hand” to the government if they say no to mining projects. Ford apologized in a meeting…



