Six Nations assessing rain storm damage after flooding hit

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations band administration office is closed with staff working from home after declaring a “state of emergency” Wednesday, (June 18) when severe flooding hit. Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council (SNEC) announced that, in the wake of a “state of emergency,” it will be assessing support following severe flooding which occurred on June 18. The territory and surrounding area experienced multiple heavy downpours, closing roads and delaying traffic. “Closed Road” signage blocked several parts of the territory the next day, The assessment includes “checking the status of SNGR buildings and gathering information from community members who have been affected by the flooding,” as stated in a press release issued on June 19. It acknowledged that many homes and community buildings have experienced…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice