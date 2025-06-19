AFN releases First National justice strategy, Kahnawake Peacekeepers continue to lead in reform efforts

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) has released the first national First Nations Justice Strategy (FNJS), in an effort to help guide Indigenous criminal justice system, police and corrections reform across Canada. Developed over a five-year period between First Nations and the federal Department of Justice, the FNJS aims to address systemic inequities in the Canadian justice system that have disproportionately impacted Indigenous peoples. “Canada’s current justice model has failed First Nations Peoples,” AFN Regional Chief Terry Teegee said. But when it comes to Indigenous police reform, the Kahnawake Peacekeepers have been leading the effort in both Quebec and across the country. “There are a lot of areas where we have pushed the envelope to receive additional funding to get additional training,”…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice