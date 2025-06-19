National News
ticker

Healing through tradition at the native centre, ‘a cultural home’

June 19, 2025 97 views

By Paige Seburn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report Losing her father meant losing her strongest cultural connection. Now, during National Indigenous History Month, Halley Irwin is sharing how she found her way back — and how she’s helping others do the same through cultural programs and events offered at the Niagara Regional Native Centre. “These cultural programs matter so much. They help us reclaim who we are,” said Irwin in an email. Irwin returned to the centre after time away in her teens and early adulthood and is now the director of development and community engagement. Since being back, she said she’s been able to pick up the teachings her father, a Six Nations-born artist, once shared. “Being here at (the Niagara Regional Native Centre) has given me…

