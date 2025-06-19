National News
ticker

From land acknowledgement to land action: hundreds choose to meaningfully recognize Indigenous lands

June 19, 2025 126 views

Lək̓ʷəŋən and W̱SÁNEĆ territories (Victoria, BC), June 19, 2025  — Land is valuable, and so is the idea of home. From historic leafy homes in Saanich and Oak Bay, to new builds and condos in Victoria and Esquimalt, residents on the Island are acknowledging home and Indigenous land in a new way. Working with First Nationsacross the CRD since June 2023, Reciprocity Trusts has supported over 300 homes, small businesses and events on the south island to make more than $165,000 in voluntary payments tied to the value of land. Led by Indigenous trustees from ten south island First Nations, the Trust supports ten beneficiary First Nations: T’Sou-ke, Esquimalt, Songhees, Tsartlip, Tsawout, Tseycum, Malahat, Pauquachin, Scia’new, and Pacheedaht. Private property is a major ongoing impact on indigenous rights, especially in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

CAPP survey shows oilpatch spends billions on Indigenous-affiliated businesses

June 19, 2025 14

By Lauren Krugel A survey commissioned by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers shows oil and…

Read more
National News

Six Nations assessing flood damage

June 19, 2025 20

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)  says it will be assessing support…

Read more