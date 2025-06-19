Prophet River First Nation cancels voluntary evacuation notices

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca PROPHET RIVER, B.C. — Rainfall over the past several days in northeast B.C. has prompted one First Nation affected by wildfire to rescind voluntary evacuation orders first issued last week. Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) announced via the community’s LinkedIn page on Tuesday, June 17th that “hard work” from wildfire crews – along with cooler weather and steady rainfall – have allowed the nearest wildfire activity to remain 50 kilometres from PRFN. “[Wildfire activity] no longer poses an immediate risk to our community,” reads the post. “Members can now return home safely. “We’re so proud of how everyone supported each other during this time, whether you hosted family, checked in on neighbours or just stayed alert.” Several wildfires are active south or…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice