Moe, Smith repeat calls for federal action and support for energy projects

June 19, 2025 98 views

The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan say Prime Minister Mark Carney needs to repeal certain energy policies if he wants Canada to have the strongest economy in the G7. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta’s Danielle Smith told a news conference Wednesday that includes policies such as the West Coast tanker ban and net-zero electricity regulations. Those calls aren’t new for either premier, as both have been vocal about wanting Carney to act on their demands since before the April federal election campaign. Wednesday’s press conference came after Smith and Moe’s governing caucuses met in Lloydminster, a city that straddles the boundary separating the two Prairie provinces. “We have a strong separate identity, but a great deal of commonality,” Smith said before reiterating her long-held demands of Carney, such as…

