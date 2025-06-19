Marten Falls chief says feds disrespecting treaty rights

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source MARTEN FALLS – Prime Minister Mark Carney needs to work with First Nations rather than imposing laws on them, Chief Bruce Achneepineskum said Wednesday. The chief of Marten Falls First Nation, a Treaty 9 nation in the Ring of Fire region, was speaking the day after participating in a rally against Bill C-5 in Ottawa. Asked what he would say to Carney if they were in the same room, Achneepineskum said “I would tell him to try to build a relationship with First Nations and not impose your legislation on us. “It’s about respecting our treaty rights, our Indigenous rights to the land,” he continued. “That’s being ignored. And not only ignored, but put aside. And that doesn’t sit right…
