Superior Court rejects town’s claim to park land

June 19, 2025 119 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source FORT FRANCES – The Town of Fort Frances has been shot down in its bid to establish legal title to Point Park, and former councillor Douglas Judson says they should have seen it coming. “It seems to me and others who have watched this unfold over the past number of years – and this litigation is very old, this started in 1998 when I was in the sixth grade – that this was a difficult case for the town to establish,” Judson said in an interview Wednesday. Ontario Superior Court Justice John Fregeau ruled this week that the municipality can’t claim ownership of the land on which Point Park lies, between Highway 11 and Rainy Lake. Agency One, a group…

