Like giant ‘Lego set’: Arviat modular homes factory eyes April opening

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Arviat’s modular homes factory is substantially completed and expected to start manufacturing houses in April. “We’re really excited. This year on the sealift, we’re already bringing the raw material up to Arviat to start the production,” said Guillaume Guida, Sakku Investments Corp. vice-president of business development. Modular construction is a process where components for houses are built off-site in a factory, shipped out to where the home will be located and assembled there. The roughly 64,000-square-foot factory – nearly the area of four hockey rinks – with a 21,500-square-foot warehouse, situated in Nunavut’s third-largest community of roughly 2,900 residents, is expected to produce about 40 homes a year. The project is led by Sakku Investments Corp., the business arm of the…
