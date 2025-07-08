National News
ticker

Like giant ‘Lego set’: Arviat modular homes factory eyes April opening

July 8, 2025 51 views

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Arviat’s modular homes factory is substantially completed and expected to start manufacturing houses in April. “We’re really excited. This year on the sealift, we’re already bringing the raw material up to Arviat to start the production,” said Guillaume Guida, Sakku Investments Corp. vice-president of business development. Modular construction is a process where components for houses are built off-site in a factory, shipped out to where the home will be located and assembled there. The roughly 64,000-square-foot factory – nearly the area of four hockey rinks – with a 21,500-square-foot warehouse, situated in Nunavut’s third-largest community of roughly 2,900 residents, is expected to produce about 40 homes a year. The project is led by Sakku Investments Corp., the business arm of the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Painting begins on ‘Our Story, Our Wall’ mural to showcase Indigenous history following racist graffiti incident

July 8, 2025 39

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Community members, both…

Read more
National News

Hospital working to make western medicine better for Indigenous and First Nations patients

July 8, 2025 40

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator BRANTFORD, ONT-Patients at Brantford General Hospital…

Read more